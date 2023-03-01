one piece it makes us go on many pirate adventures and, inevitably, we spend a lot of time at sea and on the coast. Between cold seas and warm seas, the Straw Hat crew doesn’t have much time to relax but sometimes it happens and even Nami can enjoy the sun in a bathing suit. Now, demon president offers us just one nami cosplay costumed.

demonpresident has recreated a very faithful version of the swimming suit Nami’s classic and hasn’t forgotten several important details, such as the tattoo on her shoulder as well as one of Nami’s signature weapons, the staff. In the second image, we can also see the cane in its animated version.

If you are a fan of Nami and One Piece, then you should see missreds2 Nami stole Luffy’s hat cosplay. Here is also Nami’s cosplay by elly_precious2 that makes us think it’s still summer. Furthermore, how not to mention Nami’s cosplay by monkey_tuna reminds us of the beauty of summer.

Tell us what you think of the nami cosplay made by demonpresident? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?