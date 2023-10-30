There’s even more excitement around one piece thanks to the extraordinary, and in some ways unexpected, success of the Netflix series, which also has the merit of having made sensei Eiichiro Oda’s work known to a new audience. Like a chain effect, the recent Straw Hat crew is also very popular on Instagram, where it is not at all difficult to stumble across some well-made cosplay. One of the best is undoubtedly the Nami cosplay made by Italian daisiy_cosplaywhich we propose below.

During the series Nami often changes her look between one narrative arc and another, with the Italian cosplayer offering us a very classic representation of the character, but always very appreciated, characterized by the pair of jeans and bikini and the inevitable thick hair of hair. of carrot. The result, as we can see from the shots below, is excellent and shows great attention to detail.