one piece needs no introduction, as does its cast of characters, among the most loved ever in manga and anime. Eiichiro Oda’s work is also popular among cosplayers, as it proves to us CarryKey with his nami cosplay.

Nami is among the first characters to join the Straw Hat crew, therefore she is part of the cast of the main protagonists of One Piece since the initial stages of the story and appearing in practically all the narrative arcs of Eiichirō Oda’s long-lived work.

The cosplay made by CarryKey shows us a joyful Nami basking in a loot made of money and precious necklaces, in line with the character’s character, well known for her attachment to money and material goods. The cosplay is well done although the costume is certainly not particularly complicated to reproduce, but there are some details such as the tattoo on the left shoulder, the Log pose and the characteristic buckle of the character that demonstrate a certain attention to detail.

Staying on the theme of cosplay starring anime and manga characters, also take a look at Tsunade’s cosplay from Naruto made by Katie Gannon. Changing gender, you might be interested in Lisa’s cosplay from Genshin Impact by Larissa Rochefort with the new Sumeru-themed costume.