one piece it’s a much loved work, we don’t think it’s necessary to say it, and the merit is of its characters, who still fascinate readers and viewers after years. New ones are added in each story arc, but the originals are the favorites of many. For example, Nami is always very popular and, now, purai.prih he offers us his own nami cosplay in the purple dress.

purai.prih offers us a version of Nami very faithful to the anime. Obviously the tattoo and the compass bracelet are not missing. Even the hair is treated to make it look as much as possible to that of the One Piece character.

