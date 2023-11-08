one piece continues to excite millions of people around the world, even more after the debut of the live action Netflix series, which turned out to be much more valid than expected. While waiting to hear about the next adventures of the Straw Hat Crew, we offer you the Nami cosplay signed by moon.child.cosplay.

Nami is one of the leading elements of the ramshackle pirate crew set up by the protagonist of the story, Luffy. Passionate about money and treasures, Nami plays the role of navigator and is also an expert cartographer, so much so that her secret dream is to create a map of the world.

Over the course of the One Piece manga and anime we have seen many changes in Nami’s look. moon.child.cosplay offers us what is perhaps the most popular version of the character, characterized by the pair of jeans and bikini, with the shot taken on the beach, a location that is certainly apt.