one piece will it ever end? In theory yes, but for many enthusiasts the hope is that the stories of the Straw Hat and his crew will not stop. The cast created by Oda is in fact much loved, especially as regards the characters present from the very first chapters. One of them is Namiwhich we can now admire in the cosplay realized by monkey_tuna.

Nami, as mentioned, is one of the first companions of Straw Hat adventures in One Piece. The girl is a skilled pirate, navigator and fighter, armed with a staff. The cosplay made by monkey_tuna is well done and does justice to the character.

If you are a fan of one piece, then you should see the cosplay of purai.prih Nami wears the famous purple dress. Here is also Nami’s cosplay by donnami_cos makes us experience summer again. How not to mention Nami’s cosplay from doll.with.a.gun makes us hope that temperatures will rise. We close with the double cosplay of Nami and Nico Robin from CarryKey and Enot is phenomenal.

Tell us what you think of the nami cosplay made by monkey_tuna? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?