Thanks to the Netflix series by one piece, Eiichiro Oda's long-running work has received a new wave of media interest and attracted even those unfamiliar with the adventures of Luffy and his ragtag crew. As a result, in recent months a large number of cosplayers have taken on the roles of the main characters. Among the many, we propose one of those that struck us the most, namely the Nami cosplay signed by the Italian haruka_laufeyson.

Nami needs very little introduction, being one of the central characters of One Piece as well as one of the best known in Japanese manga and anime. She joined the Straw Hat crew as a navigator in the initial stages of the story and since then she has been a fixed presence in almost all the numerous narrative arcs of Eiichirō Oda's long-lived work.

With her cosplay of Nami haruka_laufeyson she reminds us of the now distant hot summer days spent at the seaside, representing the character while relaxing on the beach with a costume characterized by a bikini and a white sarong and the inevitable thick carrot hair of the character.