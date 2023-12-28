one piece despite the years he is always on the crest of the wave and one of the favorite subjects of cosplayers. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the Asian cosplayer erin7077_ wishes us well by offering us a Nami cosplay in Christmas version.

Nami is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters in Japanese manga, anime and anime. She is among the first characters to join the Straw Hat crew, therefore she is part of the cast of the main protagonists of One Piece since the initial stages of the story, appearing in practically almost all the narrative arcs of Eiichirō Oda's long-lived work.

erin7077_ thought it best to play an alternative version of the pirate to celebrate Christmas, characterized by a holiday-themed red dress, as we can see in the shots published on Instagram below.