The world of cosplay takes inspiration from multiple directions but anime is certainly one of the most exploited sources. one piece, in particular, is a much appreciated saga precisely because it allows so many possibilities, with various new characters introduced from arc to arc. However, the classic characters are often the most appreciated ones and we can see it in this nami cosplay realized by woman me_cos.

donnami_cos has created a very simple but certainly effective cosplay, with the classic costume of Nami and jeans. There is also the compass, the wrist and the wig to close the circle. We can’t see, from this angle, if the cosplayer bothered to draw Nami’s tattoo, but we can just imagine it.

If you are a fan of cosplay, you should see the refeen Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is very beautiful. Here also ignusshavi Lucy cosplay is a perfect copy. How not to also mention Asuna’s cosplay of pusecka is simply divine. Closing with Wednesday’s cosplay by soft_kotton is creepier than the Netflix version.

Tell us, what do you think of Nami’s cosplay made by donnami_cos? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?