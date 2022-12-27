one piece it’s a very long and much loved series. Many new characters have been added over the course of the various story arcs, but the classic ones are always everyone’s favorite. In the world of cosplay, the passion for Nami is never lost. doll.with.a.gun offers us for example a nami cosplay which gives us hope that we are in warmer climates.

doll.with.a.gun offers us a very classic cosplay by Nami, with his costume and tattoo on his arm. It is a simple but well done shot that reminds us that the heat will return in not too long, even if at the end of the year the climate is much colder.

If you are looking for One Piece cosplays, you can admire the mightyraccoon Nico Robin cosplay is smiling and well done. Here then also Nico Robin cosplay from junkenstein does not need to conjure other hands. Furthermore, how not to mention Winry’s Nami cosplay is the real treasure of the pirates.

Tell us what you think of the nami cosplay made by doll.with.a.gun? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?