one piece It doesn’t need much introduction. Eiichiro Oda’s manga was born way back in 1997 and soon became an anime and one of the most famous works in Japan, with the stories of the Straw Hat crew that have been fascinating for decades and are still riding high thanks to the recent live action adaptation. While waiting for the second season of the Netflix TV series, cos.kae offers us a cosplay by Nami in keeping with the Alabasta arc, really well made.

Considering the popularity of the work and the character, Nami needs no introduction. She joins the Straw Hat Crew early in the story, becoming a permanent member of the crew as an expert cartographer and navigator.