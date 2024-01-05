The story of one piece is slowly approaching its conclusion, but Eiichiro Oda's work is still on the crest of a wave, also thanks to the live action series and the remake of the anime produced by Netflix, which have had the merit of widening the base of fans and also reflected in the world of cosplay. In this regard, this morning we offer you the Nami cosplay signed by azuracosplays.

Nami is an expert navigator and cartographer who aims to draw a map of the world. She is also a skilled thief and at the beginning of the series she tries to deceive the protagonist Luffy, only to then change her mind over time, so much so that she becomes one of the founding members of the ramshackle Straw Hat crew.