inside of one piece there are three characters who practically started from the beginning of the story. Are Monkey D Luffy, Roronoa ZoroAnd of course, Namiso ‘revered’ in the world of fan art Y cosplay.

In the first episode of the anime she and Luffy Their eyes collided without knowing what the future held for them. As the story progressed it became clear that their friendship would take them to new heights.

Nami Y Luffy have experienced great moments but one of the most important was when Arlongone of the most fearsome pirates of the EastBlue, attacked her town. At first she was part of her gang to protect the locals.

But she was cruelly deceived and when she was cornered she asked the aspiring Pirate king. All of that after she had cheated on him, but Monkey D Luffy He decided not to judge her.

On the contrary, he next to zoro, Sanji Y Usopp faced Arlong and his band in one of the best moments of one piece. Since then she is the official navigator of the ship of Straw hat although she does not forget her past as a thief.

He is very adept at sneaking around and avoiding fights, but when it comes down to it, he is just as brave as his teammates. The friendliness and charisma of Namias well as their appearance, inspire those who practice the cosplay.

A Nami cosplay with a touch of Monkey D. Luffy

East cosplay of Nami what we bring you now is a contribution of the cosplayer Shirahime (@shirahimejust). In this case it is not a faithful interpretation of the character of one piecesince the suit he wears has never been used.

It actually seems more inspired by the outfit of Monkey D Luffy, comprising a red sleeveless shirt in addition to blue shorts. At least her hair color and hairstyle reminds of this young sailor.

In this case the appearance of the cosplayer remember to Nami before the time jump of the series. It is an interesting recreation of the character although it is not very faithful to say.

Perhaps an outfit more in keeping with the era she wanted to reflect would have suited her better. Anyway, he’s a cosplay That attracts attention. Let’s see if by chance Shirahime returns to interpret the also nicknamed ‘Cat thief’ in the near future

