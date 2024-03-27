When it comes to cosplay, one of the most popular manga and anime is without a doubt one piece. After all, Eiichiro Oda's work has been accompanying us for over 25 years now thanks to the adventures of Luffy and his crew, with the recent live action adaptation by Netflix which has also brought new fans on board. Today we offer you a double Nami and Nico Robin cosplayplayed respectively by bellatrixaiden and nelly_laufeyson.

The two pirates really need little introduction. Both are part of the Straw Hat Crew. Nami joined in the very early stages of the story, while Nico Robin only joined after the end of the Alabasta narrative arc.