one piece is always one of the mainstays in terms of inspirations for cosplayers, as this beautiful one also demonstrates Boa Hancock cosplay from Nadya Sonikawhich really manages to reproduce the character perfectly.

Empress of Amazon Lily, Boa Hancock is one of the most popular characters for cosplay, being in fact one of the more charismatic of the entire anime/manga series, which also recently became a TV series. Precisely on the occasion of the launch of this on Netflix, there seems to have also been a new push towards themed cosplays, which are once again crowding social networks.

Boa Hancock, the protagonist of this cosplay, is the captain of the Kuja Pirates, a member of the Fleet of Seven before the dissolution of the group, and is in fact a woman who does not exactly go unnoticed.

In the One Piece series it is referred to as “the most beautiful woman of the world”, despite also having considerable competition. To live up to his fame, Boa Hancock always appears haughty and extremely elegant, able to charm anyone (except Luffy, apparently).

The Boa Hancock reproduced here by NadyaSonika, as often happens with her cosplays, is particularly well reconstructed, starting from dress complex and gorgeous, to get to the haircut and general make-up.