La Fée Sauvage has announced a special symphony concert series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved ONE PIECE. The Music Symphony 25th Anniversary World Tour it will start in July and end in December, but in Europe it will only stop in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. It will be possible purchase tickets starting from March 22nd.

Here are the European dates of the tour with links to purchase tickets:

We leave you now with a short teaser trailer dedicated to the event, wishing you a good viewing as always!

ONE PIECE: Music Symphony 25th Anniversary World Tour – Teaser

Source: La Fée Sauvage Street Anime News Network