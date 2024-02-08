Years pass but one piece it is still one of the most popular manga and anime globally, especially after the live action series made by Netflix aired. Sensei Oda's work is also among the most popular in the cosplay scene and also reminds us of this morganalepse with his Nami cosplay.

Nami is one of the main characters in the One Piece manga and anime, created by Eiichirō Oda. She joins the pirate crew led by Monkey D. Luffy, aka Straw Hat, as an expert navigator and skilled thief. Nami appears from the early stages of the story and accompanies Luffy and his companions on numerous adventures, facing formidable enemies and discovering the secrets of the world, to find the coveted treasure that gives its name to the work, namely the One Piece.