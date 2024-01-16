













One Piece Monsters: Everything you need to know about the wonderful prequel









Don't worry, I will leave you only the essentials you need to know for its premiere, it additional will come later, so you can easily avoid it if you set your mind to it. Although, remember, a written spoiler will never compare to the mastery of the animation.

An interesting fact is that the action scene was the first thing that came up in Eiichiro Oda's mind. First He thought about the slaying of a dragon and then began to piece together the fact that a samurai could take on a noble swordsman. After that, the interesting story proposed by the one shot by the author of One Piece. More details below.

Everything you need to know about Monsters

When is Monsters released?

On January 21, 2024, the special chapter titled Monsters. We know that it is a kind of sequel to the anime One Piece; because it happens in the same universe.

Where can I see Monsters?

It will be a special delivery that will be distributed by Netflix. We still don't know if it will be their exclusive, although for now it is certain that the scoop will be there.

What does the new chapter adapt?

The new chapter is an original installment that can be found in the compilation of his one shots. In Mexico, the Panini publishing house edited it and translated it into Spanish, launching it in an issue with the title SE busca! and with the legend of “compilation of short stories”. The volume comes in a cute pastel pink volume with titles in cherry.

SE busca! It contains 5 stories, below I tell you the titles:

SE busca!

God's gift for the future

Night run of a demon

Monsters

Romance Down

Each one of them contains the unique essence of Oda, we have a twist at the end, great fighters and a little heartburn of reality. Each one could definitely get its anime adaptation, although of course, since they are separate stories, they would not cause the same fuss as this issue that is directly related to One Piece.

However, each of the other stories has a unique atmosphere that will thrill you and also touch the deepest fibers of your heart. It is a volume that is very worthwhile whether you are a fan of Eiichiro Oda or not. In fact, it seems to me that you could start with this volume before daring to begin the vast narrative monster that is One Piece; And you might even be in the mood to see the remake of the series.

Reading and/or watching the adaptation of this one shot will let you see the type of stories that Eiichiro Oda writes in case you don't follow him. Monsters It exposes the author's talent and seasoning in an excellent way.

Spoiler alert ahead.

What will Monsters: Dragon's Inferno be about?

Ryuma is a samurai who goes through life fighting and trying to become stronger. Because of this she is a little hungry, one day she will arrive in a small town and enter a restaurant where Flare, a girl who works as a waitress, invites her to eat.

Right there is Shirano, a famous first-rank swordsman who legend says, faced a dragon alone and although he did not manage to save the people or the village as such, he came out of the fire with a girl. So the swordsman is one of the greatest heroes.

The only survivor of the town and the one who owes her life to Shirano, is Flare. That's how small the world is! After this, Shirano leaves the restaurant but hits Ryuma's katana sheath, which means a strong lack of respect and the boy decides to face him to the death. However, at the request of Flare, his savior, he gives up taking the duel to its ultimate consequences.

After this, both Ryuma and Shirano leave the restaurant, however, Ryuma has the bad luck to collide with a third-grade swordsman, whom he challenges again to a duel due to the sheaths of their katanas being found. Behind this, The swordsman invents that Ryuma wanted the horn that he possesses: a draconic horn that is used to call and control dragons.

Ryuma is supposed to break it and now a dragon is about to land on the village and completely destroy it, so the evacuation will begin. Shirano shouts that he will protect the village with his life, because last time he failed to save lives.

A spoiler spoiler: towards the end of Monsters

Of course, everyone blames Ryuma for the storm that is about to fall on the town, even Flare. However, everything will change when the girl hears how the swordsmen who supposedly stayed to defend the town whisper.

He will realize that they are a couple of lying gang members who planned and caused the first fire and coming of the dragon; and obviously, they have planned this second time again. Flare is inconsolable and is going to lock herself up, however, Ryuma stays and not only gets rid of the two liars, but manages to defeat the dragon himself.

Towards the end of Monsters we realize that he is the most powerful samurai in the world, however, he does not know it, because people have named him without him knowing. His enormous warrior soul transcends even his own reality.

Although at first he is not able to defeat the high-ranking swordsmen, the last and noble will to save the people will give him the power to defeat even the dragon.

Monsters It will premiere on January 21, 2024 on the Netflix streaming platform.

