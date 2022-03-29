Let’s see this cosplay Of Nico Robinone of the most beloved characters of the Japanese series one piecein the Miss All Sunday version, made with great skill by mizuhart, who gave her interpretation a particular charisma.

As you can see, the costume is made with great accuracy, while taking into account the very different physical conformation between the Robin and the cosplayer Brazilian. The choice of the Miss Alla Sunday version of her character also allowed her to work more on the accessories, in particular on the hat, which really hit the spot. However the dress is reproduced really well, starting from the miniskirt, passing through the jacket.

In short, overall we are faced with an excellent job, of what is defined as a big fan of One Piece.

For the rest we remind you that perhaps One Piece is reaching its final phase. After years and years of publication, we will perhaps be able to see the conclusion of this very long series.