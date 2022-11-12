one piece is ready to hit theaters with Red, who will take Straw Hat fans on a new adventure. The saga is long and beloved and the reason is obviously to be found in the characters, especially those who have long been part of Luffy’s crew. One example is Nico Robin. Now, mightyraccoon offers us his own cosplay of Nico Robin.

Nico Robin she ate a Fruit of the Sea that allows her to create arms around herself so that she can interact with objects and opponents from a distance. In this cosplay we don’t see the power in action, but we see the smiling pirate, greeting someone out of sight.

Tell us, what do you think of the Nico Robin cosplay made by mightyraccoon? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?