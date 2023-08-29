













One Piece: Mexico Fan Fest – Find out how to be part of this event









Also on August 31, an experience called One Piece: Mexico Fan Fest will be available, which will be located at the Frontón Inclán (Bucareli 118 Centro Histórico de la Ciudad de México Juárez, Cuauhtémoc).

Source: Netflix

There will be special games, food, themed drinks, you will be able to make your personalized poster and many other activities that you will not want to miss.

Now, the in-depth details will be revealed on the different Netflix social networks, so you should be aware of all the announcements. Likewise, you can also register now, you only need to go to the next league to do it.

Source: Netflix

Do not let this opportunity pass you by because it is not that we have many activations like these in Mexico and, above all, of this size.

