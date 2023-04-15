













One Piece: McDonald’s recreates the first anime intro for a collaboration | EarthGamer

As you can see, it is a fairly faithful recreation of the first One Piece intro. Only this time we see Gol D. Roger holding a juicy hamburger in his hands. Food also appears on the flag of Luffy’s ship. Finally, we see the crew very happy to arrive at one of the famous restaurants.

The collaboration aims to promote a trio of new burgers from the brand. These are known as Chicken Tatsuta, Yuzu-flavored Chicken Tatsuta, and a new rice burger. Although only chicken ones appear in the ad.

We recommend you: One Piece promotes the end of the Wano arc with an exciting illustration

The products of this collaboration between One Piece and McDonald’s will be available from April 19. It was also announced that every Friday there will be surprises for the fans of these pirates. Of course, these burgers and surprises will only be available in Japan. Would they go if they had the chance?

What’s new about One Piece?

At the moment one piece continues to be quite strong in both the anime and manga arenas. Not to mention, last year he received a new movie known as RED, which became a crowd favorite.

Source: Toei Animation

As if that were not enough, a live-action adaptation is also on the way from Netflix. So far we only know the main actors and we got a look behind the scenes. This showed that they will be very respectful of the anime’s designs. Are you already fans of Luffy and the Straw Hats?

