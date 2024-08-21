The second season of the live-action One Piece is already in production, we saw the main cast return to the Blue Line. Iñaki Godoy, the famous Monkey D. Luffy, once again conquered the hearts of the crew members of the adventure, however, new elements join the odyssey. It was reported that they will be announced in a measured manner and well, the time has come to find out who Dr. Kureha will be.

It remains to be revealed who will play Chopper and Miss All Sunday.. However, there was great anticipation about who could play Dr. Kureha after it was reported that, although Jaime Lee Curtis wanted to be Kureha, her schedule did not allow her to participate in the production of the second season of One Piece live-action.

However, it seems that the person who will be playing Kureha is just as impressive as Jaime Lee Curtis and is definitely full of energy. Sons of Anarchy’s Katey Sagal will step into the shoes of the imposing and humorous doctor. On the other hand, Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent) will play Dr. Hiriluk. Both doctors from the lands of Drum will come to make turns in the journey of the crew that has just begun its navigation in search of the One Piece.

The main returning cast is made up of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. LuffyMackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Source: Netflix via X

One Piece live-action It is produced by showrunners Matt Owens and Joe Tracz.along with Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga work.

One Piece live-action, how many episodes does the first season have? Which arcs did it adapt?

The first season of the live-action One Piece adapted the first six arcs of Eiichiro Oda’s mangaThe title had eight episodes, each lasting approximately one hour.

Meanwhile, both the manga and anime are still in serialization. The manga is distributed under the Shuēisha label, while the anime is in the hands of Toei Animation, although a remake by Wit Studio has already been reported and will be titled The One Piece.

The crew’s odyssey continues, the installment has been published since 1997, it is one of Shuēisha’s longest-running works, what will happen when it ends? One PieceWill the world end?

