one piece has always been a hit, but mostly among manga and anime fans. However, Netflix’s live-action TV series has broadened the base of fans and pushed the world of cosplay even more than usual to recreate the characters from the saga. Now, for example, we can see the Nami cosplay realized by macezayuri.

macezayuri recreated Nami very faithfully to the anime, even though she has more tattoos than the original character. However, what elevates the photographic shot even more is the environment, the interior of a ship, which helps to immerse us even more in the world of One Piece.

Tell us, what do you think of the macezayuri cosplay? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?