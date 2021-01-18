Currently, the anime of One piece, like the manga, is in the Wano Country Arc. This stage of history takes place in this nation, which is reminiscent of feudal Japan for its customs.

In order to go unnoticed, Monkey D. Luffy and their nakama they decided to dress in the custom of this country, in addition to acquiring other names. That is how Luffy he got the one of Luffytaro, with which it is known by the inhabitants.

Luffytaro, the version of Luffy in Wano Country

While you are there, you wear a kind of yukata – traditional Japanese clothing – red, which has light and dark blue fabric patches with circular motifs.

Around the waist he wears a yellow ribbon. The above is complemented by a pair of sandals, and of course, the inevitable straw hat. Something that also accompanies it is a Katana. Luffy He also decided to comb his hair in the samurai style in Wano.

How to see One Piece without filler? What chapters to watch?

It is in this way that at least in the eyes of the inhabitants of that country it seems like one of them. It should be noted that this outfit was used for a long time in the Wano Country Arc from One Piece.

But with what the manga has advanced, he left it behind for one more similar to the one he always carries. The fact is that this appearance has become very popular in the series. There are many products based on it, among which the figures stand out.

One Piece is in a very important stage

Of course, fan arts they are not necessary either, and less cosplays. In the case of the latter we have a new contribution. This time it’s from Magliocca Alessia (@ agliocca.alessia.nerd), a cosplayer Italian.

As you will notice, it is an interpretation of the type gender bender (sex change). What we mentioned earlier can be seen in this interpretation. However, we think it has some problems. Especially hair.

We know that many cosplayers they usually accommodate the characters they play. But in the case of Monkey D. Luffy, a long hair does not go with his image.

A fan of One piece would realize that this cosplay it’s based on Luffytaro, but only looking at details like scars. For the unfamiliar it is a difficult characterization to identify. It’s an interesting endeavor, but a few extra details and tweaks would have helped.

Source.



