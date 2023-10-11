dedaluin he made his first cosplay on the occasion of Romics, and as a big fan of One Piece the subject could only be anyone else Monkey D. Luffyhere in the original pre-timeskip version.

Red vest, denim shorts, lean body and the inevitable straw hat, ours Raffaele Staccini he enjoyed playing the protagonist of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, and with his curls it was impossible not to connect him to the One Piece Netflix series, just renewed for a second season.

“I didn’t think so but I had a lot of fun! Although they clearly extorted too much money from me for that hat at the fair: have you ever seen a yellower one?”, the first words of the charming editor of Multiplayer.it after this trial by fire. Gom gom… gomblimendi!