













One Piece: Luffy’s balloon ends up deflated by a branch | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This is what can be seen in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note. The people dragging him made the mistake of bringing him too close to one of the trees near a park. And what had to happen happened.

The branches scratched Luffy’s balloon hat and deflated it. Thank goodness this part was not connected to the entire inflatable structure. If he had been the protagonist of One Piece would have been left out of the event.

We recommend: One Piece will collaborate with an NFL team and we already want it to do the same in Mexico.

But he was able to continue in the parade although with his straw hat hanging deflated. This moment did not go unnoticed by the series’ followers, and it didn’t take long for videos like the one we shared with you to appear.

Fountain: Twitter.

Monkey D. Luffy’s balloon One Piece It previously appeared at Macy’s Balloonfest 2023, which is a media-attended pre-parade. This is not the first time that one of the balloons has suffered similar damage.

The one who has been haunted by bad luck is Sonic the Hedgehog. In 1993 his inflatable was damaged by a lamp post. He also ended up falling and injuring a 10-year-old girl and a police officer. In 1995 something similar happened.

Then in 1997, another Sonic balloon suffered an incident and had to be retired. So Monkey D. Luffy’s One Piece he was lucky.

Source: Twitter.

He was not the only one related to manga and anime who was present at the parade. There was also one that corresponded to Goku converted into Super Saiyan Blue to promote the franchise of dragon ball.

More and more manga and anime are making an appearance in these types of initiatives in the United States.

Apart from One Piece We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)