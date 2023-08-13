













This was shared by the show’s official Twitter account, @onepiecenetflix. There we can see the Mexican interpreter visiting the offices of this publisher that manages several popular manga.

As Inaki Godoy progresses, he discovers several articles related to one piece. A Luffy promo appears in one of his most combative poses, countless posters or the classic straw hat.

Likewise, a stuffed toy of Tony Tony Chopper and the Devil Fruit that the protagonist of the manga and anime ate.

Other items are also visible, such as a themed video game chair and a good number of figurines.

Godoy manages to talk a bit with Shueisha’s editor-in-chief, Hiroyuki Nakano. It is after that the actor is shown a true relic.

It is nothing less than the first chapter of one piece that Eiichiro Oda drew and that they still keep in the editorial.

This is how the journey of Monkey D. Luffy began, who follows the paths of Gol D Roger to become the King of Pirates and discover the most mysterious and fabulous treasure in this world.

According to schedule, the premiere of the live-action series of one piece It will be on August 31. It only takes a few weeks for the first episodes to be available.

Fountain: Netflix.

Based on the reception Netflix has, it will decide whether or not to go ahead with the program. In this sense, the company is very strict and the most recent test in this sense is cowboy bebop. But in the case of this new proposal, even Oda himself intervened.

Apart from one piece We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

