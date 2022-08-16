Mayumi Tanakaoriginal voice actress by Monkey D. Luffyprotagonist of ONE PIECErevealed in an interview that he would like Luffy to be his latest role.

Active for 44 years now, the actress has lent her voice to Luffy for nearly twenty years. Although she has voiced numerous young men over time, a role that becomes increasingly difficult with her age, she told the magazine. 7RULES that in the role of Luffy he achieved everything he wanted.

Among the other characters played by the now sixty-seven-year-old actress we find C.rilin (Dragon Ball), Kanna Kirishima (Sakura Wars), And Ryuunusuke Fujinami (Lum). In the event that Tanaka fails to continue her work on Luffy until the anime ends (which, remember, has been going on since 1999), the veteran of the sector hopes that fans can accept the successor that she herself will appoint.

Source: 7RULES Street Anime News Network