one piece It’s one of the anime most popular, but also one of the longest running, has managed to stay in publication since 1997. However, it is not just the story of one piece is memorable, but also its characters, especially Luffy, the captain of the crew who has been chosen as one of the most popular characters of 2022.

Although the perfectly constructed history of one piece is what keeps fans on the lookout for every single detail in the manga, it seems as well its captain figures more than anyone could hope for.

Luffy D. Monkey is the most popular character of 2022

To close 2022, TV Time conducted a poll to find out who were the favorite characters of the year that endedand posted his list on his official Twitter account, the results are incredible:

Wednesday Adams’s wednesday

eleven of stranger things

Monkey D Luffy’s one piece

michael scott of The office

Thomas Shelby’s Peaky Blinders

Steven Grant’s moonknight

Luffy D. Monkey was the only anime character to make the listand was the most popular male character, leaving behind Thomas Shelby, the British gang member and even the incredible Steven Grant, characters played respectively by Cillian Murphy and Oscar Isaac.

The top characters of 2022! Wednesday said, “i will ignore you, stomp on your heart and always put my needs first” …and everyone said “yes, okay love that.” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gv0e2IJrQV —TV Time (@TVTime) January 4, 2023 However, despite his popularity, Luffy is in trouble, as he one piece he started his final arc and we don’t know what he will have in store for his crew. Right now, the anime adapts the Wano arc in which the pirates face off against Kaido and Dr. Vegapunk. Important battles have already been shown, not only of the captain but of the crew in general, which does its best.

Where I can see one piece?

The Captain Straw Hat anime is available on Crunchyroll. Currently has 1045 chapters that you can watch dubbed or subtitled.

The new episode will air until January 8, 2023.

