This is ‘WEALTH FAME POWER’which was composed by singer-songwriters, composers and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher) on digital platforms. The soundtrack of the series will be available the same day that this TV show debuts.

The debut of this live-action series of one piece Netflix will be August 31, 2023. Belousova and Ostinelli made some comments about the new theme.

In addition to mentioning it, they said ‘gold roger [sic]the legendary and feared Pirate King, got this and everything else the world has to offer’.

Then they added ‘his last words led countless souls to the seas in search of his buried treasure’which is entirely true.

Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli highlighted the similarities between Gold D. Roger and Monkey D. Luffy in one piece for his personality, which applies to his themes. Luffy’s is the main one and Roger’s is similar but backwards.

These artists highlighted ”Wealth Fame Power’ opens with Roger’s theme. He is powerful, just like himself, driven and dynamic. It’s a dark and powerful anthem featuring the iconic ‘Jolly Roger musical’ – hurdy-gurdy’.

Belousova and Ostinelli noted ‘as soon as swords are unsheathed and the crowd rushes out in search of One Piece, we reverse Roger’s theme and introduce Luffy’s, the main melody of our series’.

Then they highlighted ‘Roger’s theme has to do with the downward movement, since it is the end of his journey. Luffy’s, however, has to do with the ascendant; it is the beginning of the exciting adventure of him to become the King of the Pirates’.

