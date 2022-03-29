The cast of the live action of Netflix based on ONE PIECE welcomes a new member, Peter Gadiotwho will play the role of Shanks the Red, one of the four emperors and mentor of Luffy.

The actor appeared in a short video, in which he talks about his role and confirms that filming started in that of Cape Town.

Directly from Red Carpeton the occasion of the night of Oscarthe actress Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed an interest in being part of the cast and playing the role of the doctor Kurehafigure that the sympathetic Chopper consider as family.

At the moment it is only a demonstration of interest by the actress, which has not been confirmed in any way. But who knows if the production, given her words, will consider the proposal.

Source: Siliconera