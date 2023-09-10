‘One Piece’, in its live action version, managed to captivate fans of the anime and manga created by Eiichiro Oda. Its success has been so great that several followers are already asking and hoping for a second season to be produced, in which they want to see who will play the other characters in the crew of the ‘Straw hat’. Furthermore, they want actresses with great careers, such as Jamie Lee Curtisbe part of the cast.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you everything that is known about the second season of the live action of ‘One Piece’, which is already written and ready to start recording.

Will ‘One Piece’ in live action have a second season?

According to an interview done by Variety to the executive director of Tomorrow Studios, the company in charge of the live action production, the script for the second season of ‘One Piece’ is now ready. “We have the scripts ready,” he said. Marty Adelstein. For her part, the president of the production company, Becky ClementsHe added regarding the premiere: “Realistically, hopefully, within a year, if we act very quickly, and that is a possibility. At some point, between a year and 18 months, we could be ready to release it.”

When will ‘One Piece’ season 2 premiere in live action?

The first season of the live action ‘One Piece’ has 8 episodes. Photo: Netflix

Although both the CEO and the president of Tomorrow Studios have stated that they have everything ready for the second season of ‘One Piece’, filming will not begin due to the actors’ strike in Hollywood. Thus, The premiere will have to be postponed, hopefully, only until 2024.

