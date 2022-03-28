At the moment Netflix is in the midst of production on its live-action version of the beloved anime. one piece. A few months ago it They announced the actors who would give life to the main pirates and crew members of the Going Merry. Luffy, Soro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji they were the first to get their flesh and blood counterparts.

Over time, new members of this adaptation of one piece although some important players were still missing. Now came the revelation of who will give life to Shankthat pirate who inspired Luffy to become the king of all and also gave him his iconic straw hat.

Netflix’s One Piece already has its Shanks

The actor who will give life to Shank was announced through a post on official social networks from one piece. The role of the red-haired pirate will be carried out by peter gadiota histrión with participation in several series since 2010. Some of his most recognized roles are in the series of super girlWhat Mister Mxyzptlk and in the US version of the queen of the south.

in a video peter gadiot says he is very excited to join this adaptation of one piece. In it, he indicates that he has already begun to participate in the production and that he cannot wait for people to see it. Although we may have to wait some time to see any progress in this series.

The news was received with joy through Twitter. Some users are even requesting to see him dressed as his character. Others say that it was a very good casting choice, since he feels that he has the same demeanor as Shank. Of course there are some against who wished that a ‘best known actor‘ would bring to life this important character from one piece.

At the moment there are not many details about when we can see this adaptation. Due to the times, it is very likely that we will not be seeing it until 2023. However, we could enjoy some progress before its final arrival. We’ll see if one piece manages to break the bad streak he has Netflix with their anime adaptations. Do you expect this live-action?

For more similar content, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]