Among them are comments from Grant Hermanns, editor of ScreenRant. According to Hermanns ‘and having delved into the anime (over 30 episodes so far!), I can say that the show is very faithful to its story’. Then he highlights the serious tone he acquires.

For Grant Hermanns, it improves certain elements of the manga and anime, and highlights that Nami and Zoro end up stealing the program in one piece.

@WildeePatrol, for his part, said ‘as someone who has become much more familiar with anime in the past year, I must say I was pleasantly surprised to see the series so lovingly brought to life’.

@WildeePatrol added ‘the scale of this show is BIG and there is a lot of dedication in almost every aspect of it’.

@EVComedy, Comic Book writer, highlighted ‘I’ve watched Netflix’s One Piece and can confirm that it does justice to the source material and then some’.

Then he added ‘I think anime fans and newcomers to the Grand Line will be surprised at what the show has to offer’.

@EVComedy topped it off with ‘this is NOT Cowboy Bebop, I cannot stress this enough’. Another member of the press, @mohooosen, shared several compliments.

According to @mohooosen ‘Having watched all eight episodes of Netflix’s upcoming ‘ONE PIECE’, and having minimal exposure to the source materials, I can say that this is THE show fans of live-action manga and/or anime adaptations have wanted’.

To the above, he added ‘this is the real deal’. @mohooosen highlighted the camera work, special effects, the cast and the way of telling the story.

Apart from one piece We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

