













One Piece: live-action production worries about the age of the actors as they progress | TierraGamer









What this problem means is that the flesh and blood actors in One Piece They will age with the years. Also in this case it could be worse, since Eiichiro Oda’s work is quite extensive. Not to mention that it still has a while to reach its end.

‘For season two and beyond there is a lot of material to base the show on. But it’s going to be like Harry Potter, they’ll have to do it all very quickly before everyone gets too old.’. Said Hirsch Whitaker, the director of cinematography for the Netflix series.

We recommend you: One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis wants to be in live-action as soon as the actors’ strike is over

He honestly has a point. Fortunately, the live-action One Piece showed that the production has a great ability to summarize. Still, they will surely have to eliminate and rearrange certain things as they move into the future. We’ll see how both old and new fans receive these changes.

What do we know about the second season of One Piece?

At the moment it is only certain that Netflix has already ordered the second season of One Piece. However, there is still no estimated release date, but it is most likely that we will see it until 2025. Taking into account the production times of its first season.

Source: Netflix.

As for what we will see, Eiichiro Oda himself predicted the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper for the second season. In addition, actress Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in giving life to Doctor Kureha and the producers also want her. So at least we now have confirmation of two characters. What arcs do you want to see in the live-action continuation?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 58 times, 58 visits today)