The live-action of one piece It arrived in the fall of 2023 and showed that Netflix could make excellent adaptations if it set its mind to it. After being a colossal success, a second season was reported to be in production. And although the series is expected to premiere until 2025, the cast that is added to the main crew is slowly being announced. More details below.

Part of the confirmed cast includes Clive Russell playing Crocus, the actor appeared in Thor: The Dark World (2013), Mary Queen of Scots (2013) and in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011.) For his part, Warner Coetser will be Dorry and previously participated in Susanna Van Biljon (2010) and in 7 of Laan (2016). On the other hand, Brendan Sean Murray will play Brogy and has already appeared inWarrior (2019), Raised by Wolves (2020) and 24 Hours to Live (2017).

However, the four new faces that appear belong to:

Callum Kerr (Narcissus, Him & Her) who will play Smoker.

(Narcissus, Him & Her) who will play Smoker. Julia Rehwald (The street of terror) like Tashigi.

(The street of terror) like Tashigi. Rob Colletti (The mafia saints, WTF) playing Wapol.

(The mafia saints, WTF) playing Wapol. Tyrone Keogh (Wake of Dead, Blast, 24 Hours to Live) bringing Dalton to life.

Source: Netflix

The faces of the actors and actresses are being revealed along with their characters, let’s expect many more surprises while we try to be patient until the release of the second season of the live-action One Piece.

Also David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentin, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5 and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 have been confirmed to participate.We are almost ready to set sail!

Where can I see the live-action of One Piece?

.The live-action of one piece It consists of eight chapters, each lasting approximately one hour. All of them are available on the Netflix platform. Remember that the same platform published the special chapter that works as a prequel to the series, if you didn’t find out, read details here: One Piece Monsters: Everything you need to know about the wonderful prequel

Besides, Due to the anniversary of the series, Wit Studio (Attack on Titan, Spy x Family) is preparing a remake of the installment. Remember that the serialization of the anime by Toei Animation is still broadcast and you can expect a new chapter every Sunday through Crunchyroll.

For its part, the manga, whose seal belongs to Shuēisha, is still in publication and you can read the last three chapters legally and for free through its Manga Plus platform.

