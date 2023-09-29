













One Piece: Live-Action Managers Do Want Jamie Lee Curtis as Kureha









Finally there is more green light for the second season of the live-action of One Piece. So all of Hollywood begins to prepare for it. Including an important actress who had previously spoken out as a fan of the franchise.

Jamie Lee Curtis claims to be a loyal follower in the search for One Piece. And on Instagram he commented on his interest in being part of the cast of the second season; look for Kureha’s particular interpretation.

After this it seems that we have excellent news, since Matt Owens, one of the main showrunners, responded favorably and even formally..

“Dear mom, that’s why we sent you that figure! It is not necessary to audition. Once we get what we deserve [referencia a la huelga de Hollywood] and let’s get back to work, we’ll talk!”

Source: Toei Animation

It can be read that the role is practically assured and that only aspects of the “figure” need to be qualified. The second season of the live-action One Piece could introduce us to Jamie Lee Curtis as the mentor of the charismatic Chopper!

Among other news, it was announced that in the future, the live-action of One Piece will have a dubbing with the original voices of the Japanese cast.

Let us remember that the soundtrack is by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli who also worked on The Witcher.

We recommend you: One Piece: Second season would be about to go ahead thanks to the end of the strike

Where can I see the live-action of One Piece?

The first season of the live-action One Piece consists of eight episodes that are available on Netflix.

Delivery tailored East Blue, the first arc of the manga work written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. Just under one hundred chapters have been adapted in the first season, which has already announced a new installment.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)