













One Piece Live Action looks closer with this new image of the Going Merry | EarthGamer

In this you can see the ship from the front with its characteristic figurehead. This one is in the shape of a sheep’s head with curled horns and is inspired by the one that appears in the manga and anime.

And we say ‘inspired’ because it’s not exactly the same. For some reason the team behind this adaptation with real actors from one piece he wanted to follow a realistic aesthetic.

It is because of this that they decided to add the fur that a sheep has. But they also designed the mask with an open mouth, while the eyes are empty.

In the series these are painted and that is why they are more expressive. It is something that has not gone down well with the fans.

Nor the extra of a pair of huge ears. The comments in the Twitter message of the account of one piece they are deactivated but that does not prevent some fans from quoting him and expressing what they think.

Some are flatly not convinced by the design, while others think it’s not too bad and give it the benefit of the doubt. From what has been handled so far, Eiichiro Oda, creator of the series, is closely supervising this adaptation.

In a statement he made weeks ago, he commented that if he was not convinced by the quality of the manga adaptation of one piece a live-action would not let it be available.

Someone who also has a lot to prove is Tomorrow Studios, which is the company behind this TV series.

After the program cowboy bebopwhich Netflix canceled after just one season, has to take care of all the details as much as possible.

Among the known details about this live-action adaptation is that its first season will have eight episodes in total, and its broadcast will be a Netflix exclusive.

Due to the development of the film sets, there is a great investment in terms of settings, which includes the boats themselves.

Others of them have appeared in photos taken by fans from afar, as much of the work took place off the coast of South Africa. All in full view of the curious.

Apart from one piece we have more anime information at EarthGamer.