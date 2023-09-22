‘One Piece’, after its live action premiere on August 31, has generated great expectations with the passage of its chapters on the Netflix streaming platform. That is why many fans are already looking ahead to the future episodes of the anime adaptation in the red ‘N’. Despite the strikes in Hollywood, many fans have begun to carry out the famous fan-casting. Among these, one of the ones that has resonated the most has been that of Dr. Kureha, a character that the public believes would fit Jamie Lee Curtis like a glove.

For her part, the actress has commented that there is interest on both sides; However, due to the situations that have been experienced due to the strikes, it has not been possible to begin filming a new season of ‘One Piece’ on Netflix. Even so, the production company has continued working and it is estimated that, as soon as it can be recorded, the new episodes will be able to be seen.

Will Jamie Lee Curtis be Dr. Kureha in the live action ‘One Piece’?

Through her Instagram account, Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed that she is interested in being Dr. Kureha in the live action of ‘One Piece’, which is being seen on the red ‘N’ streaming platform. On the other hand, she mentioned that she will pressure Netflix to be able to play this character after the strike between actors and screenwriters and Hollywood studios. Her post was shared with an image about the anime.

Also, for those who don’t know much about this character, Kureha is a doctor who becomes a mentor to Chopper, the blue-nosed reindeer who, in the anime, as many may remember, becomes the doctor for Luffy’s crew. Many users are hopeful that they will be able to see the actress in live action because a few weeks ago the creator of the manga, Eiichiro Oda, confirmed that Netflix already plans to release season 2 of ‘One Piece’ and that this popular character can do Your income.

Jamie Lee Curtis is currently the best supporting actress. Photo: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram

Who is Jamie Lee Curtis?

Jamie Lee Curtis is a well-known actress in Hollywood who has recently had very productive years in the industry. The one that many dream of being Dr. Kureha is the most recent winner of the Oscar award for best supporting actress for her appearance in ‘Everything everywhere at the same time’. As if that were not enough, she also surprised by joining the second season of the cooking drama ‘The Bear’ as the protagonist’s mother. That is why today it is news and a trend when she reveals that she longs to play the role of the doctor in ‘One Piece’.

