Everything indicates that the live action of “One Piece” could finally be the first Netflix adaptation to go well. The faith of anime fans is placed not only in the show but in the charismatic Inaki Godoy, Mexican actor who plays Luffy, the protagonist of this pirate story. Thus, in a promotional video, the interpreter of the ‘Straw Hat’ reacted to the trailer of the show together with the main cast and couldn’t help but tear up when seeing the result on the screen.

YOU CAN SEE: “One Piece” live action: when does the series of the famous manga by Eiichiro Oda premiere?

Iñaki Godoy bursts into tears for “One Piece”

Although the enthusiasm of the fans is what is giving life to this adaptation, this time it was the turn of the cast of the series to get emotional, who came together to react for the first time to see the official trailer. However, the one who stole the show was once again Iñaki Godoy, who couldn’t help but shed tears when he saw himself as Luffy.

Seeing him extremely emotional, his teammates -Mackenyu, Jacob Gibson, Emily Ruddy and Taz Skylar- did not hesitate to hug him to make him regain his composure. “It was something unique, guys, you should be very proud,” Godoy said. “Thank you for being my friends. It’s great that we can do this together”added the Mexican actor at the end of the video.

YOU CAN SEE: Fans of “One Piece” trust live action despite criticism against Netflix: “You have to have faith”

When does the live action of “One Piece” premiere?

The new live action series of “One piece” HE premieres on August 31. This will be another of Netflix’s new efforts to adapt a popular anime, so the eyes of Luffy connoisseurs are more than open to assess its quality and fidelity to the source material.

“One Piece” already has more than 1,000 episodes in its original manga. Photo: GLR

Tomorrow Studiosthe production company in charge of the failed “Cowboy Bebop” attempt, has also adapted the manga and anime of Eiichiro Oda. However, contrary to the previous title, this time the Japanese mangaka closely reviewed the work of the red N and was satisfied with what he saw. Hence, the confidence of the fans in this title.

#quotone #piecequot #live #action #Iñaki #Godoy #breaks #tears #sees #Luffy #time #trailer