Netflix And Shueisha shared a letter written by Eiichiro Oda to fans of ONE PIECE from all over the world about the live action series based on the manga that will be available on the streaming platform during this 2023.

While Netflix announces that ONE PIECE will consist of 8 episodes, Oda reassured fans that production on the series won’t be finished until he himself is satisfied with the final rendition. The author also confirms that the production is in the final stages and very soon “we will set sail”. Below you will find the words of Eiichiro Oda and the press release released by Netflix.

THE LETTER TO FANS FROM EIICHIRO ODA, THE CREATOR OF THE GLOBAL PHENOMENON ONE PIECE LIVE-ACTION SERIES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN 2023

May 4, 2023 – Netflix and Shueisha share a letter from Master Eiichiro Odawhich updates fans around the world on the release of the live-action series ONE PIECE, taken from the worldwide phenomenon manga of the same name of which he is the author and creator. The series will be available in 2023 in all countries where the service is active, and will consist of 8 episodes.

Eiichiro Oda wrote this letter on the birthday of his beloved character Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist who embarks on an epic adventure with the dream of becoming the Pirate King.

The Netflix series is the first live-action adaptation of the franchise, and begins at the very beginning of Luffy’s story, introducing both fans and new viewers to live-action versions of iconic characters, villains and locations from the manga. To bring his work to life in this collaboration, Oda highlights the “period of hard work” that brought all parties involved to find themselves “in full harmony”, in a production that demonstrated “a boundless love for ONE PIECE” and that it has reached “the final stage” before release.

SYNOPSIS

Based on the best-selling manga series ever in Japan created by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE it’s a legendary sea adventure like no other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always dreamed of a life of freedom. Luffy sets out from his small village to embark on a perilous journey in search of a legendary treasure, the ONE PIECE, to become the Pirate King. But, to find the loot, Luffy will have to assemble the crew he’s always wanted and find a ship to set sail on, scouring every inch of the vast seas, escaping the Marines, and outsmarting dangerous rivals at every opportunity.

To compose the crew will be Inaki Godoy as Captain Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro) Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) e Taz Skylar (Sanji).

They will also be part of the cast McKinley BelcherIII, Morgan Davis, Aidan Scott, Vincent Reagan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Umeala foliage And Steven Ward.

In partnership with Shueisha, ONE PIECE is produced by Tomorrow Studios And Netflix. Matt Owens And Steve Maeda are the writers, executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein And Becky Clements they are executive producers.