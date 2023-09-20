













One Piece: Live-Action does not stop and continues to be in first place in popularity on Netflix









Of course, this does not surprise fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece, since the Netflix adaptation It is one of the most anticipated premieres and to the disbelief of many, it has managed to remain in the taste of viewers for three consecutive weeks!

Netflix revealed the streaming numbers for the Top 10 shows for the week of September 11-17 and it has been announced that One Piece is once again the top show with over 75,500,000 million hours watched in ten million visits this week.

Fountain; Netflix

Delve into the treasure hunt: Why you should watch One Piece?

Based on the best-selling manga in Japan written by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece tells the story of a young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be the King of the Pirates, for which dyou will have to find the treasure One Piece accompanied by his crew, exploring every corner of the seas and encountering countless dangerous rivals.

Netflix announced that they are already working on the second season of the series, however, He also revealed that it will take time to produce it due to the strike of writers and actors in Hollywood.

For now, you can catch up with the first season, which has eight episodes in which we will see Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)