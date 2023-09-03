After the long-awaited premiere of the live action of ‘One Piece’, fans of the anime and manga created by Eiichiro Oda They were delighted with the results, to such an extent that, currently, it is the most viewed on Netflix, since it ranks at the top of the top 10 of the most viewed series on the platform in Peru. However, this same situation is repeated in other countries, which leads to the fiction starring Inaki Godoy to break records of very successful series such as ‘Merlina’ and the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’.

But what is the record held by both series? Stay in the following note, that we will give you all the information about the important achievement achieved by the live action of ‘One Piece’.

‘One Piece’, top 1 in 84 countries

The live action, which is an adaptation of the mangaka’s work Eiichiro Odawas placed as the most watched series in 84 countries; In this way, it exceeds what has been achieved by other series of Netflix like ‘Merlina’ and ‘Stranger Things 4’, which shared the record for being the most reproduced in 83 countries. However, we know that the numbers are usually cold, but, in this case, the quality of the fiction that was directed by Marc Jobst, Tim Southam, Emma Sullivan and Josef Kubota Wladyka met all the expectations, even of the most hardcore fans. staunch history, who only had words of praise for the adaptation.

It is worth mentioning that ‘One Piece’, the new rage in streaming, is not only aimed at connoisseurs of the stories led by Monkey D. Luffy, but it is also for all those who do not follow the manga or anime, due to that those in charge knew how to simplify the story and make it suitable for the general public.

How many chapters does ‘One Piece’ season 1 have?

The series starring Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd and Jacob Gibson premiered on August 31, 2023 and has 8 episodes, which last between 49 and 64 minutes. It should be noted that Eiichiro Oda had an active participation in the production of the project in order to capture the essence of the original material and that fans can enjoy a good adaptation.

What is the live action of ‘One Piece’ about?

“Monkey D. Luffy is a young man who has dreamed of a life of freedom for as long as he can remember. Soon, he leaves his village and embarks on a perilous journey in search of the mythical hidden treasure known as One Piece, which can help him become the king of pirates. But, to achieve his goal, the first thing he must do is gather the crew he always wanted, and with them get a ship, cover every inch of the vast sea, get ahead of the Navy and overcome each of the dangerous rivals that come their way. cross their path, ”says the official synopsis of the adaptation.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu and Emily Rudd are the protagonists of ‘One piece’ and play Luffy, Zoro and Nami, respectively. Photo: Netflix

This is the cast of ‘One Piece’

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

Jandre Le Roux as Kuroobi

Milton Schorr as Don Kreig

Steve Marc as Yasopp

Langley Kirkwood as Morgan.

