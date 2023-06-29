













One Piece: Live-action actor spent day and night studying the manga | EarthGamer







Godoy is the actor in charge of giving life to Luffy in the Netflix production. According to him, he had to really get into character and went through a long process to become the pirate. This includes reading the One Piece manga day and night.

The main objective of the actor was to find the best way to pass Luffy from the pages to the screens. To do this, he concentrated on imitating almost perfectly the gestures of the leader of the Straw Hats when it came to fighting. From putting your hand on your punching arm to raising your foot to balance yourself as you stretch.

We recommend you: One Piece: The titles of the live-action chapters appear and how far they will go

The first advance of one piece from Netflix already gave us proof of the Gum Gum Pistol attack. This one looked very similar to the manga and anime, so we could say that Iñaki Godoy’s effort is noticeable. Now we only have to wait for its premiere to see what other surprises it has in store for us.

What do we know about the Netflix One Piece series?

The One Piece live-action series will hit the Netflix catalog on August 31. The first season will consist of eight episodes, the names of which have already been revealed. Thanks to these we know that they will adapt to the East Blue arc.

Source: Netflix

Something that has fans optimistic about this adaptation is that Eiichiro Oda himself was supervising its creation. One of the actors even revealed that the mangaka was constantly making sure his work was done justice.. It doesn’t take long to find out if Netflix listened to his words.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)