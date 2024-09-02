With more than 20 years in publishing, One Piece has positioned itself as one of the most important anime and manga in popular culture. Eiichirō Oda’s work has been characterized by giving great weight to the detail of each character, island and corner that we visit. In this way, A website has been shared where we can find a calendar with the birthdays of all the characters of One Piece.

Recently, the official website of One Piece shared a calendar where we can find the birth dates of hundreds of characters in this work. From the heroes we all recognize, to some of the villains most loved by fans.even the secondary companions of whom they barely remember.

Although the site is in Japanese, the translation option offered by Google Chrome is more than sufficient for this task. Additionally, additional information for each character is provided here as well. This way, all fans can also test their knowledge of One Piece and find out if you have what it takes to declare yourself a genuine admirer of this work. In related topics, we tell you if it is worth it One Piece Odyssey on Switch or not. Likewise, the new chapter of the manga reveals something very important.

Via: One Piece