Netflix has released a new trailer for the live action series of ONE PIECE, which will be available worldwide starting tomorrow. Based on the acclaimed work by Eiichiro Odawho served as executive producer for the occasion, the first season will consist of eight episodes which will retrace the initial chapters of the manga and thus allow us to relive the formation of Straw Hat Crew.

We leave you now with the new trailer for the live action series of ONE PIECEwishing you a good vision as always!

The new trailer of ONE PIECE, the live-action series of the global phenomenon FROM TOMORROW AUGUST 31 ONLY ON NETFLIX August 30, 2023 – Less than a day away from the release, Netflix releases the new trailer of ONE PIECE, the live-action adaptation of the most popular manga in history created by Master Eiichiro Oda. The series will be available from August 31, 2023 in all countries where the service is active.

Based on Japan’s best-selling manga series ever created by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary sea adventure like no other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always dreamed of a life of freedom. Luffy sets out from his small village to embark on a perilous journey in search of a legendary treasure, the ONE PIECE, to become the Pirate King. But, to find the loot, Luffy will have to assemble the crew he’s always wanted and find a ship to set sail on, scouring every inch of the vast seas, escaping the Marines, and outsmarting dangerous rivals at every turn. To compose the crew will be Inaki Godoy as Captain Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro) Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) e Taz Skylar (Sanji). They will also be part of the cast McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davis, Aidan Scott, Vincent Reagan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Umeala foliage, Steven WardAnd Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. In partnership with Shueisha, ONE PIECE is produced by Tomorrow Studios And Netflix. Matt Owens And Steven Maeda are the writers, executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein And Becky Clements they are executive producers. Join the Nakama for exclusive updates and surprises by joining the One Piece fleet.

