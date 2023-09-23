













That is, the work stoppage that the actors and scriptwriters are currently maintaining, which has been going on for months and no one knows when it will end. This performer is willing to be given that role.

Curtis’ new message about his participation in One Piece shared it on Instagram and made things very clear.

What she said was ‘Once the AMTPT anti-greed strike is RESOLVED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will push alongside the growing fan frenzy to transform into Doctor Kureha on @onepiecenetflix.’. So the current strike must first be resolved.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

The AMTPT to which Jamie Lee Curtis refers is the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which until now has not accepted the requests of WGA-affiliated screenwriters and SAG-AFTRA actors.

Curtis must be one of the members of the second syndicate mentioned above. As for the mention of ‘pressure’, one can imagine that she hopes that fans’ requests will work in her favor so that she participates in One Piece.

At the moment the production of the second season, which has already been approved, is on hold. All due to the strike mentioned before.

But once they are resolved, work will begin immediately from Tomorrow Studios.

Fountain: Instagram.

Dr. Kureha is a character that must appear in the new episodes of One Piece from Netflix, and so far the best candidate is Jamie Lee Curtis. She is set to play this role in the show.

