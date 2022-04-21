ONE PIECEthe saga created by Eiichiro Oda now as far back as 1997, there is no sign of slowing down even after more than a thousand published chapters: the prolific mangaka does not intend to stop so soon, this certainly to the delight of the fans, who for years have been following the plot assiduously, create the most bizarre theories about the characters and possible endings, and in general demonstrate a boundless love for this irresistible enamel shonen manga .

Equally popular is the anime adaptation of this series, produced as the other battleship of Shueisha that is to say Dragon Ballalways from TOEI Animationwhich, albeit with a few breaks, has always managed to release one episode a week thus arriving at an unenviable number of episodes published so far: well 892, obviously not counting animated feature films. But where to retrieve the episodes of ONE PIECE in Italian in streaming? Anyone who followed him on Mediaset channels and wants to continue it can do so through the Crunchyroll streaming platformwhere there are all the episodes published weekly with Italian subtitles.

For the moment, it will still be possible to see all the episodes even from free users – from season 1 to season 13 – waiting only one more week to see the latest episode from time to time, while by the summer Crunchyroll will remove the ability to watch the episodes with advertising for free by forcing users to subscribe to the monthly Premium plan.