













One Piece: Is there already a second season confirmed? | EarthGamer









For now, Netflix has not confirmed the arrival of a second season for one piece. However, the viewing data and the fact that it quickly became one of the most viewed productions in the catalog give him great hope. So it could just be a matter of time.

In addition, some insiders claim that it is a reality even though they have not announced it. It will not surprise us due to Netflix’s past with other successful productions. TO stranger things and Squid game they were requested for a second season as soon as they became a phenomenon.

We recommend you: One Piece and the challenges it could face in its second season

So the official answer for now is that one piece It does not have a confirmed second season, but everything indicates that it will. We must also take into account the current situation in Hollywood. Since the strike is not letting any production go forward, perhaps they will announce the continuation once the dust settles.

When could the second season of One Piece arrive?

The possible arrival date of the second season of one piece It will depend on when your filming starts. For example, the first one went into production in January 2022 and the series ran until August 2023. So we may not see the Straw Hats again until 2025.

Source: Netflix

Once again, Netflix will find itself at the mercy of what happens with Hollywood and its strike. If the situation drags on too long, all your productions will suffer further delays. So by our calculations, expect to see it between 2025 and 2026.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 103 times, 103 visits today)